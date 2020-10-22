Menu

Video: Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech drops hint over his favourite position

Chelsea FC
Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech has given an insight into what he thinks is his best position after a career of filling a variety of roles.

The Morocco international joined the Blues from Ajax this summer and looks an exciting addition to the squad as he could give Frank Lampard a new option on either flank or as a number ten.

MORE: Chelsea new-boy Hakim Ziyech explains decision to snub Arsenal & Barcelona

Ziyech has mostly played out wide in recent times, but he admits he still views himself as more of a number ten in general…

“I still do, even if I haven’t played there a lot in the last two years,” he said when asked about it at a press conference.

“But I know for myself what I’m capable of, whether it’s number ten or on the right side or the left side, it doesn’t change a lot.

“The way I play the game is the same for me. It doesn’t change a lot for me.”

