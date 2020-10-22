Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has provided an update on the situation regarding on-loan Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley.

The England international has impressed since leaving the Blues for a temporary switch to Villa Park for this season, and one imagines the club will be keen to keep him on a permanent transfer deal.

Barkley looks unlikely to get many opportunities at Chelsea any time soon, even if he has impressed, with manager Frank Lampard having plenty of big names in his squad after a big summer of investment in the transfer market.

If anything, the west Londoners will be looking to sell players in order to balance the books, and that could mean Barkley makes way in the near future.

For now, however, Smith has been quoted by Sky Sports as saying no talks have taken place on a permanent move for Barkley for the moment.

“It’s nothing that has been talked about, our discussions were only for the end of the season,” Smith said.

On Barkley’s form in general, he also said: “He has made a big impact, even just in the dressing room. That fact that we have been able to entice that calibre of player into the club has gone down well in the dressing room, with our staff and fans as well.

“He is a top player who has been in and amongst the Champions League in the last three or four years and has been a regular starter for England. His job now is to do well with Villa.”

Villa fans will surely be hoping that talks can happen soon after the 26-year-old’s strong start to the season.