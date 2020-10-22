Cristiano Ronaldo update: Juventus forward could still face Barcelona despite second positive test

Cristiano Ronaldo could still be involved for Juventus against Barcelona next week despite having a second positive COVID-19 test, according to Sky Sports.

As Sky Sports report, Ronaldo initially tested positive for COVID-19 nine days ago, but today it was revealed that he has been tested once more and still has the virus, thus ruling him out of any upcoming action for Juventus.

It’s a huge blow for Juventus’ chances of getting a result at the Nou Camp next week when they take to the field against Barcelona, but you have to feel as though Ronaldo himself will be the most disappointed of the lot.

It provided the perfect stage of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to lock horns once again, a battle that we have missed ever since the Portuguese decided to depart Real Madrid.

Fear not, though, football fans – for Sky Sports provide hope. Their report claims that Ronaldo could in fact be involved in the contest as long as he provides a negative test at least 24 hours before kick-off.

That leaves him with around five days to shake the virus and produce a negative result. For football’s sake, with everyone wanting to see the next chapter of Messi v Ronaldo, let’s hope he can do it.