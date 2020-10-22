The notion of a European Premier League certainly isn’t a new one, but any discussions always appear to hit the same brick walls each time.

Whether the creation of such a league will be of benefit to the wider football pyramid is a moot point, as the same points that are being made now could be applied to when the English Premier League was first being mentioned as an idea.

There are plenty of discussions to be had before anything close to approaching a concrete agreement is put in place, and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta is one manager who wants to ensure fairness.

The Gunners would be classed as one of England’s ‘big six’ and therefore granted a place at the top table.

“It’s like a new format is coming every three or four days,” Arteta was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“There will be more coming out very soon. Again I ask for some unity here, defend the interests of everybody like has been the case in the UK.

“That’s what has made this league so unique – if things have to evolve in one way or another let’s try to do it and find the right solution.”

Should any discussions not come to fruition, as on multiple previous occasions, it will be interesting to see if a wedge develops between the ‘big six’ and the rest of the English top flight.