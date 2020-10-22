FIFA World Rankings announced, England well-positioned despite Wembley defeat

The new FIFA World Rankings have been revealed – and England remain in fourth spot despite a defeat to Denmark at Wembley.

You can read little into these rankings, with the points scoring system often skewing the reality when it comes to determining the best international sides on the planet.

However, they are the only official parameter we have in terms of picking our favourites to go all the way in the European Championships next summer.

If the rankings are a reflection of the respective teams’ quality, then it’s good news for Belgium (1st), France (2nd) and England (4th). Here’s the rankings in full, as released by FIFA today.

This is where it all gets a bit silly, because Belgium were beaten by England and France are the current World Cup holders. But – who are we to argue with football’s governing body.

If they want to say that England are a better side than Portugal and Spain – who are we to argue?