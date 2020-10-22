Menu

‘God save the King’ – These Tottenham fans are delighted that Bale starts against LASK

Tottenham FC
Posted by

It’s been a long time coming, but Gareth Bale will finally get his first Tottenham start in his second period at the club against LASK.

Spurs fans got to see a cameo from the Welshman in their 3-3 draw against West Ham at the weekend, and in the short space of time that he was on the pitch, Bale showed his class.

Jose Mourinho is clearly convinced that the winger’s fitness isn’t an issue, and the LASK defenders will have to be on their guard for the entire 90 minutes to keep him out.

Bale has looked happy and relaxed since his return to White Hart Lane, in stark contrast to his demeanour whilst at Real Madrid.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: David Luiz drags Arsenal level as he beats the keeper to the ball with a towering header
Video: Dreadful mistake from Bernd Leno gifts Rapid Vienna the lead over Arsenal
Arsenal star still has a chance of playing competitive football this season

His former club go into Saturday’s El Clasico against Barcelona on the back of two shock defeats to Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk, but that will be of no concern to the Welshman now.

It’s fair to say that when the news he was starting became common knowledge, these supporters were absolutely delighted.

More Stories Gareth Bale Jose Mourinho

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Jay says:
    October 22, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    I refuse to be swept away by the Euphoria of the summer signings, and the way we are looking going forward. A 1-0 win will do me just nicely, not to mention a clean sheet for Joe Hart wouldn’t look bad.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.