It’s been a long time coming, but Gareth Bale will finally get his first Tottenham start in his second period at the club against LASK.

Spurs fans got to see a cameo from the Welshman in their 3-3 draw against West Ham at the weekend, and in the short space of time that he was on the pitch, Bale showed his class.

Jose Mourinho is clearly convinced that the winger’s fitness isn’t an issue, and the LASK defenders will have to be on their guard for the entire 90 minutes to keep him out.

Bale has looked happy and relaxed since his return to White Hart Lane, in stark contrast to his demeanour whilst at Real Madrid.

His former club go into Saturday’s El Clasico against Barcelona on the back of two shock defeats to Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk, but that will be of no concern to the Welshman now.

It’s fair to say that when the news he was starting became common knowledge, these supporters were absolutely delighted.

god save the king ? — SULIMAN (@10HK_S) October 22, 2020

It’s Bale day today. — Shamit (@SHAMITTHFC) October 22, 2020

You just love to see it #COYS — John Clarke (@eddieyid) October 22, 2020