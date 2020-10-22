Menu

‘Stay on the bench’ – Antoine Griezmann trolling continues from these fans and Real Madrid legend

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann’ is struggling – and there’s no end in sight for the continual trolling of the France international.

The former Atletico Madrid man is having a tough time for the Catalan giants. Ronald Koeman’s style of play does not appear to suit his strengths, and his performances are reflecting that.

As a result, Griezmann is getting some serious stick.

Griezmann took to Twitter in defence of Fati after some incredibly hurtful and offensive remarks were made by a Spanish journalist about Barcelona’s 17-year-old prodigy.

MORE: Barcelona forward hits out in defence of Ansu Fati after archaic remarks in Spanish press

It’s commendable from the France international. An arm round the shoulder in the dressing room is one thing, but public condemnation of the comments goes beyond the call of duty.

Unfortunately for Griezmann, with him enduring a difficult time at the Nou Camp right now, some of the replies to his tweet are not so kind, even though the intentions of his initial message were praiseworthy.

Griezmann has been hammered by these fans on Twitter, with some of them using it as an opportunity to criticise his performances, and others referring him to his own racial naivety in the past with a black face fancy dress costume.

Have a look at this. Poor Antoine…

Even you non-Spanish speakers will get the gist of this one.

It doesn’t end there, either.

Guti was asked about respective reinforcements needed at Real Madrid and Barcelona ahead of the weekend’s El Clasico. The Spaniard is quoted by Goal saying:

“I’d sign Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid and for Barcelona I wouldn’t sign anyone, just for Griezmann to stay”

The Real Madrid legend appears to suggest that Barca should stick with Griezmann, with his performances currently doing them no favours, thus helping the club that holds his heart.

Griezmann needs to find his form soon, else there’ll be no end to the trolling.

