Barcelona forward hits out in defence of Ansu Fati after archaic remarks in Spanish press

Antoine Griezmann has hit out at Spanish publication ABC in defence of Barcelona teammate Ansu Fati, in wake of some highly offensive remarks made by reporter Salvador Sostres.

Griezmann and Fati are having polarising periods at the Nou Camp. The former is struggling to produce his best performance level under Ronald Koeman, while Fati is flying.

17-year-old Fati is one of the most spoken about players in the world right now – and for good reason too.

Unfortunately for the Spanish international, when people talk to this degree, not all of what they’re saying is worth listening to. ABC reporter Salvador Sostres has proven that.

As the Daily Mail report, Sostres compared Fati to ‘black street vendors’, an incredibly archaic comment and proof at just how far out of touch the journalist is.

Fati, especially at his age, will likely be affected when things like this are written, but thankfully it looks as though he has good people around him who are willing to fight his corner.

Teammate Antoine Griezmann took to Twitter to slam Sostres. The tweet translates as “Ansu is an exceptional boy who deserves respect like any human being. No to racism and no to rudeness.”

Ansu es un chico excepcional que merece respeto como cualquier ser humano. No al racismo y no a la mala educación. pic.twitter.com/LZuJOzoTMG — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) October 21, 2020

It’s incredible to think that things like this are still being published in major news outlets in 2020.

Good on you, Antoine.