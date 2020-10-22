‘He wanted to leave’ – Pep Guardiola confirms Man City defender wanted out in the summer

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that he still holds hope Eric Garcia can be convinced to extend his contract with the club, report Goal.

As mentioned in Goal’s report, Garcia is wanted by Barcelona. The 21-year-old spent nine years with the Catalan giants before joining up with City’s youth development side in 2017.

The Spanish defender, who has been capped two times for his country, has emerged as a prominent figure at City. His departure would be a blow for Guardiola, which is why he appears keen to keep him around.

Guardiola is quoted by Goal in wake of City’s 3-1 victory over Porto, during which Garcia played all 90 minutes, confirming that Garcia wanted to leave, but revealing that he hopes he will change his mind:

“I know he wanted to leave but he’s going to stay and maybe we can seduce him in this year to extend the contract with us,” Guardiola said after the 3-1 victory. He’s a guy who is so stable in many many things and we are so happy.”

You would think that the position of playing for a club of Man City’s stature under one of the best managers ever to do it would be enough incentive for Garcia to stick around.

However, players who come through Barca’s La Masia academy are often drawn back to the club that produced them. That appears to be the case with Garcia – but Pep’s not giving in just yet.