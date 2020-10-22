Real Madrid legend urges club to show ambition by acquiring both of PSG superstar duo

Former Real Madrid midfielder and club legend Guti has revealed his belief that Los Blancos should sign both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe from PSG, report Goal.

Real Madrid were defeated by Cadiz at the weekend, before Shakhtar Donetsk pulled off a huge upset with a 3-2 win in Madrid in the Champions League yesterday evening.

It’s the worst possible preparation for the La Liga champions as they look towards El Clasico at the weekend.

Though the transfer window is now shut and Real Madrid cannot draft in emergency reinforcements ahead of the fixture, former midfielder Guti believes that Florentino Perez ought to be looking at strengthening the side considerably long-term.

Guti is quoted by Goal saying that Real Madrid should target PSG duo Neymar and Mbappe, while also appearing to take a sly dig at out-of-form Barca forward Antoine Griezmann:

“I’d sign Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid and for Barcelona I wouldn’t sign anyone, just for Griezmann to stay.”

Knowing Perez, he would love to sign either of Neymar or Mbappe. Acquiring both seems financially implausible, especially in the current climate.

It’s certainly not impossible that Guti will see one of them arrive, though. If the intent is there, and the price is right, Real Madrid could potentially land their next Galactico.