It’s been almost a year since Mauricio Pochettino was relieved of his duties by Tottenham Hotspur.

For a manager as adept as the Argentinian, it’s scandalous that he’s had to wait nearly 12 months to find himself back in gainful employment, however, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

Despite being their most successful manager of recent times, Zinedine Zidane is under pressure at Real Madrid after two surprise defeats in the space of a few days.

A home loss in the league to Cadiz is one of those freak results that can happen if focus isn’t at its fullest, but the loss to a depleted Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League is unforgivable.

According to AS cited by The Sun, Pochettino is being considered as the Frenchman’s replacement, but he does have competition.

Former Real striker, Raul, currently the coach of Los Blancos’ reserve side, Castilla, is apparently seen as the ‘ideal candidate’ by president, Florentino Perez.

That’s despite the Spaniard having no top-flight managerial experience.

More Stories / Latest News ‘I try to respond with honesty’ – Arteta forced to defend reasons for dropping Ozil despite Rapid win Video: Real Madrid loanee Brahim Diaz scores a nice goal as AC Milan run Celtic’s defence ragged Real Madrid star berated by Florentino Perez in the dressing room after Shakhtar shock

Clearly, having played for the club counts for something, and at least there’d be no settling in period for Real to concern themselves with.

Pochettino only need concern himself with getting back into management sooner rather than later.