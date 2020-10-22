Menu

Image: Bald Cristiano Ronaldo posts on Twitter as news breaks of second positive COVID test

Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo has posted on Twitter after news broke of his second positive COVID-19 test, and there’s not much for us to say other than – he’s bald.

As the Daily Mail reported earlier today, Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time, meaning that he may well not be able to be involved as Juventus visit Barcelona in the Champions League next week.

It would’ve been a rare visit for Ronaldo at the Nou Camp since his departure from Real Madrid, but the Daily Mail’s belief is that it’s likely he will now be deemed unavailable.

Ronaldo does not appear phased by it, though. In wake of the news breaking, Ronaldo posted the below tweet on Twitter. Not commenting on the test result, at all, rather unveiling his new hairstyle (or lack there of).

So there you have it, Ronaldo may or may not be able to play next week, but he is now a bald man. This pandemic is affecting everyone in different ways. Even the mighty Cristiano is included in that, having decided it was a good idea to shave his head.

