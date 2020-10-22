Interesting development in Man United’s long-term transfer hunt as star accused of attitude and discipline issues

It’s hard to think of many examples where a team has clung on to a player despite heavy interest in a transfer from a bigger club and it’s worked out well for them, and it will be interesting to see what happens with Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund now.

There were so many stories about a move to Man United this summer that nobody really knows what happened, but The Daily Mail recently suggested that United wouldn’t meet his £109m asking price and that seems to have been a common theme.

It’s fully expected that United will make a move again next summer, but it also looks like they will be in a much stronger position when it comes to negotiations.

German outlet Bild recently tore into Sancho by claiming that his form was way off this season, while also suggesting his head doesn’t appear to be 100% in Dortmund and he’s having discipline issues that are affecting the team.

On top of that they point to the wealth of options that the German side have in their squad just now, so it almost looks like Sancho could be expendable after all.

That means they might be forced to sell him for a lower fee but it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s perfect news for United either.

It’s likely that most clubs will be in a stronger financial position next summer so they will face more competition for his signature – especially if Dortmund decide they simply want to get rid and start looking for the highest bidder.

Ed Woodward might be rubbing his hands at the thought of being able to claim his tactics worked yet again, but it doesn’t look like a sure thing at this point.