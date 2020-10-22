Jorginho gives his take as Chelsea make surprise inclusion in their Premier League squad

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed his belief that goalkeeper Petr Cech could still cut it if called upon by the Blues, report the Mirror.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you will have heard the news that Cech was included in Frank Lampard’s 25-man squad to compete in the Premier League this season.

This came as a huge surprise to us all, with Cech being retired for the best part of a year and a half, and being the club’s technical and performance director – not a contracted player.

Nonetheless, registered he is, and Jorginho believe that the European Cup winner still has what it takes to step in between the sticks if needed this season.

He’s quoted by the Mirror saying:

think he can help a lot you know.

“He is a legend and he has so much experience so I really think he could help so much in the dressing room and if he has to play he could still do it.”

“It would be a pleasure for me to play with him because I have only ever played with him on Playstation.”

Considering how many goals Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero have cost Frank Lampard since he took the reins at the club, it’s no surprise he’s called upon his old pal Petr to get involved.

Whether or not he makes an appearance for the Blues this term remains to be seen – but we’d love to see it – and so would Jorginho.