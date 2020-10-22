Menu

Sergio Ramos wanted by two European heavyweights with Real Madrid contract expiring

Both Juventus and PSG are showing an interest in signing Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos when his contract expires next summer, according to Fabrizio Romano on the Here We Go podcast. 

Ramos is one of the greatest centre-backs of his generation, with his formidable performances across a hugely successful period at Real Madrid testament to that.

However, all good things have to come to an end, and Ramos’ current contract with Los Blancos is due to expire in the summer of 2021, as reported by Marca.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the situation during his Here We Go podcast, during which he discusses all the world’s biggest transfer talk.

Romano claimed on the Here We Go podcast that both Juventus and PSG are keeping tabs on the situation surrounding Ramos, who is now two months away from being able to discuss pre-contract agreements.

It’s not clear whether Ramos has yet made a decision on whether he will be leaving Real Madrid in the summer, or whether he’s open to discussion over an extension to his deal.

He’s still one of the best defenders on the planet, so a continuation at the top seems inevitable. But, will that be with Real Madrid – or one of Juventus and PSG?

We’ll have to wait and see…

