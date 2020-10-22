Fee set: Liverpool cleared to seal crucial £50million transfer this January

Liverpool have reportedly been told they can seal the transfer of Brighton defender Ben White if they pay £50million this January.

The Reds need a new signing in defence this winter after the injury to Virgil van Dijk, with the Netherlands international looking likely to be out for the rest of the season.

White could be a fine signing to come in for Van Dijk, with the talented 23-year-old looking a big prospect for the future after impressing for Brighton and on loan at Leeds United last season.

Reports claim White is available for £50m, which sounds like a lot right now, but which could end up looking like a real bargain for Liverpool in the future.

White has also been linked with big names like Manchester United and Chelsea in the past, so LFC could do well to swoop for him as soon as possible.

Jurgen Klopp has distanced himself from transfer rumours stating Liverpool could enter the market for a new centre-back, but a player like White being available could surely change his mind.

Van Dijk has been a hugely important player for Liverpool and it’s hard to imagine the Premier League champions can retain their title with just Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Fabinho as their central defensive options for the rest of this campaign.