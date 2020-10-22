Liverpool could reportedly be in a strong position to seal the transfer of Kylian Mbappe next summer if current developments continue.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is one of the most exciting young players in world football and would be a huge statement signing for the Reds if they could pull it off.

According to the latest on Mbappe’s future from French outlet Le Parisien, Mbappe is not currently looking eager to sign a new contract with PSG, which could mean they’re essentially forced to sell him in summer 2021 or they’d risk losing him on a free the following year.

Le Parisien also claim that the France international is ‘seduced’ by Liverpool, so it could be that the Merseyside giants have a good chance of beating Real Madrid to his signature, with the Spanish giants also linked with him in the report.

Jurgen Klopp already has perhaps the best front three in world football in the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, but surely even they wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to sign Mbappe.

As things stand, it looks like LFC could be in a very strong position to get this deal done by the time next summer’s transfer window opens.

Even neutrals would surely be excited to see the 21-year-old in the Premier League if he does decide on a move to Anfield.