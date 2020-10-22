Jurgen Klopp provides Sadio Mane injury update after yet another Liverpool scare

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the Sadio Mane injury situation as it looked like he was in some discomfort after coming off in the Ajax game last night.

The Senegal international started for Liverpool against the Dutch giants, but was replaced later in the game and could be seen having ice put on his leg as he sat on the bench.

Reds boss Klopp, however, has insisted it’s not a major issue and that Mane has had a dead leg recently, which doesn’t affect him when he plays, though he does need ice on it when he’s not playing.

The German tactician was asked about it after the game and provided a reassuring update for Liverpool fans who will no doubt already be worried about the state of their squad after the huge injury blow to Virgil van Dijk, while Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara also missed the Champions League clash with Ajax.

“Sadio has still since a few days a dead leg,” Klopp said, as quoted by the Metro. “In that area, it’s still painful but it’s not a problem.

“When he doesn’t play he puts ice on it.”