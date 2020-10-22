Menu

The big name who could make way if Liverpool clinch Kylian Mbappe transfer from PSG

Liverpool could reportedly sell Mohamed Salah to Real Madrid if they end up clinching the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The Reds continue to be strongly linked with Mbappe in what would be a hugely ambitious move, with Le Parisien the latest to report on why a deal could be on the cards next summer.

MORE: Talks held: Liverpool among suitors for potential £45m transfer

Another report from Don Balon claims Liverpool are set to push hard to sign the France international, and that could pave the way for Salah to join Real Madrid.

This perhaps makes sense as there might not be room for the Egypt international in Jurgen Klopp’s side if another world class attacking player is brought in.

Mbappe could link up well with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, but it might be a bit much trying to also fit Salah into that front line.

salah liverpool 4-3 leeds

Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool this season

kylian mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is a rumoured transfer target for Liverpool

Don Balon suggest Real Madrid could also view the signing of Salah as a decent alternative to Mbappe, and there’s certainly a lot of truth in that.

The 28-year-old has been a big hit in his time at Anfield, scoring a remarkable 100 goals in 160 appearances in all competitions so far.

Salah’s goals have also helped Liverpool win the Premier League and Champions League in the last two seasons, so the player might well be keen on a new challenge at the Bernabeu.

