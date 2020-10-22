Menu

Liverpool star Fabinho reveals what Jurgen Klopp told him about replacing Van Dijk

Liverpool star Fabinho has revealed the advice Jurgen Klopp gave him about replacing Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds’ defence.

The Brazilian midfielder has played as a defender before but may now find himself becoming a regular for Liverpool in that position due to the long-term injury sustained by Van Dijk in the recent clash with Everton.

Losing the Netherlands international is a huge blow for Liverpool, but in Fabinho they seem to have a superbly versatile and intelligent player who can more than hold his own in a new role.

Fabinho has earned praise for his performance in defence as Liverpool beat Ajax 1-0 in the Champions League last night, and he’s now spoken about what Klopp told him about adjusting his game to help out in that area of the pitch.

“Of course I’m not Virgil, but I’ll do my best,” Fabinho said after the game, as quoted by the Metro.

“It was very important for me and the team to keep a clean sheet today for the confidence of the team.

fabinho liverpool vs ajax

Fabinho in action for Liverpool against Ajax in the Champions League

“Of course, I try to do my best, the manager said to me I have to talk more to the team to try to organise the team.

“Sometimes it’s little details like second balls, being ready, pressing well. I try to be in this role as well.”

Liverpool fans will hope Fabinho can continue to shine in defence and that Joel Matip and Joe Gomez can stay fit, or else a new defensive signing in January is surely an absolute must for the Merseyside giants.

