Ryan Giggs explains how new Manchester United signing Edinson Cavani surprised him

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has explained the time Edinson Cavani surprised him in a game when his Wales side faced Uruguay in an international match.

The 33-year-old has been one of the game’s finest centre-forwards for much of the last decade, and recently joined Man Utd on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

It will be interesting to see what an ageing Cavani can achieve in the Premier League at this stage in his career, but he looks a smart short-term signing for the Red Devils to give them a little more depth up front.

Giggs is certainly an admirer of the player, saying he found he played better than Luis Suarez did when the Welsh national team took on Uruguay.

The former United winger admits he was slightly surprised by Cavani’s qualities, telling Webby & O’Neill: “I faced Cavani in my second game for Wales and he was better than Suarez in the game.

“I didn’t think he was that good, he was a real handful. Now, he hasn’t played for a long time, so he might be a bit rusty.

“But what you’re getting is a centre forward which I think a lot of fans have been crying out for, a proper centre forward who can lead the line.

“We’ve got Marcus, we’ve got Martial, who are half a winger, half a centre forward. Cavani is a centre forward, a target man, he’s got the experience.

“I’m hoping just like Bruno has, he’ll make the players around him better.”

Cavani is yet to make his United debut, but fans can be excited about what their new signing brings to the side.