Menu

Video: Troy Deeney gives brutal assessment of major Manchester United weak link

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Watford captain Troy Deeney has not held back in his assessment of Manchester United midfielder Fred, who he sees as a major weak link in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The Brazil international has divided opinion in his time at Old Trafford so far, but there’s no doubt he’s had moments where he’s looked a little out of his depth.

MORE: Image: Man United new-boy re-signs Cristiano Ronaldo in snap shared by beautiful girlfriend

Deeney says he takes too long on the ball and he and his Watford team-mates would target him as a result…

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta responds to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal drought for Arsenal
The big name who could make way if Liverpool clinch Kylian Mbappe transfer from PSG
Image: Man United new-boy re-signs Cristiano Ronaldo in snap shared by beautiful girlfriend

Some might think this is a little disrespectful from Deeney, as it’s not common for players to dig out fellow professionals like this.

Still, the Hornets skipper has a reputation for saying it as he sees it, and many would probably agree with his analysis on Fred’s weaknesses.

More Stories Fred Troy Deeney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.