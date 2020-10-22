Video: Troy Deeney gives brutal assessment of major Manchester United weak link

Watford captain Troy Deeney has not held back in his assessment of Manchester United midfielder Fred, who he sees as a major weak link in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The Brazil international has divided opinion in his time at Old Trafford so far, but there’s no doubt he’s had moments where he’s looked a little out of his depth.

Deeney says he takes too long on the ball and he and his Watford team-mates would target him as a result…

?? “When you play against Fred you let him have the ball.” ? “He has to have 3 or 4 touches, gets it facing the wrong way & turns.” ? “He’ll give you the ball three or four times… he’s the trigger!” Any teams facing #MUFC’s Fred will want to listen to Troy Deeney here ? pic.twitter.com/AuQhxc2juM — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 21, 2020

Some might think this is a little disrespectful from Deeney, as it’s not common for players to dig out fellow professionals like this.

Still, the Hornets skipper has a reputation for saying it as he sees it, and many would probably agree with his analysis on Fred’s weaknesses.