Man United outperformed PSG in this key area, Rashford wipes the floor with Mbappe

Manchester United pulled it out the bag against PSG in the Champions League this week – and looking at this graph by @UtdArena, it’s easy to see how.

The Red Devils scored all three goals in a 2-1 win away from home against PSG, kicking off their Champions League campaign in some style.

In theory, it was Marcus Rashford’s late winner that secured all three points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, but having a look at these figures, the match was won as a collective – not by any individual.

@UtdArena posted the below distance covered graph on Twitter, and as you can see, Man United outran PSG on the night. Six of the top seven in terms of distance covered were Man United players.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær got it absolutely spot on. pic.twitter.com/cv7bNBM8zc — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 22, 2020

Kylian Mbappe is the lowest player to complete the match. No matter how talented you are, it means very little unless you’re prepared to put a shift in for your team.

Some may argue that Mbappe does not need to run as much as his counterparts, but Rashford ran two kilometres further and it was his name on the back pages the next morning.

It just goes to show that old Sunday League cliche is applicable even at this level – United wanted it more.