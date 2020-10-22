Menu

Ryan Giggs suggests possible new position for Manchester United ace

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs admits he and former manager Louis van Gaal wondered about playing youngster Axel Tuanzebe in midfield when they were in charge at Old Trafford.

Giggs was Van Gaal’s assistant manager for two years between 2014 and 2016, and it would have been around that time that Tuanzebe first started knocking on the door of the United first-team.

MORE: Manchester United star spoken to by the club about disciplinary issue

The 22-year-old has had his bad luck with injuries since then, but returned to the Red Devils’ starting line up for the 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week.

Tuanzebe looked superb in defence, putting in a surprisingly solid display considering how much he’d been thrown in at the deep end against PSG stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Giggs was impressed with the England Under-21 international, but also told Webby & O’Neill that he feels he could also play midfield for Man Utd.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona forward hits out in defence of Ansu Fati after archaic remarks in Spanish press
Liverpool look in strong position to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer based on current developments
Barcelona hit back against legal threats and insist new signing was a free agent

When discussing Tuanzebe’s performance, Giggs said: “First of all, he’s a really good lad with a good mentality. All Axel’s got to do now is stay fit, play games because he’s got all of the attributes. He can handle the ball, he can even play in midfield.

“We thought about playing him in midfield when he was fit, under Louis. He can read the game well, he’s quick – I think he showed that yesterday (against PSG).”

More Stories Axel Tuanzebe Louis van Gaal Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Ryan Giggs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.