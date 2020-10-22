Ryan Giggs suggests possible new position for Manchester United ace

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs admits he and former manager Louis van Gaal wondered about playing youngster Axel Tuanzebe in midfield when they were in charge at Old Trafford.

Giggs was Van Gaal’s assistant manager for two years between 2014 and 2016, and it would have been around that time that Tuanzebe first started knocking on the door of the United first-team.

The 22-year-old has had his bad luck with injuries since then, but returned to the Red Devils’ starting line up for the 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week.

Tuanzebe looked superb in defence, putting in a surprisingly solid display considering how much he’d been thrown in at the deep end against PSG stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Giggs was impressed with the England Under-21 international, but also told Webby & O’Neill that he feels he could also play midfield for Man Utd.

When discussing Tuanzebe’s performance, Giggs said: “First of all, he’s a really good lad with a good mentality. All Axel’s got to do now is stay fit, play games because he’s got all of the attributes. He can handle the ball, he can even play in midfield.

“We thought about playing him in midfield when he was fit, under Louis. He can read the game well, he’s quick – I think he showed that yesterday (against PSG).”