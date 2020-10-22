Menu

Image: Man United new-boy re-signs Cristiano Ronaldo in snap shared by beautiful girlfriend

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United new-boy Facundo Pellistri has been snapped by his girlfriend playing FIFA – with Cristiano Ronaldo back at his old club!

Pellistri signed along the dotted line with Man United late in the summer transfer window, completing his transfer from Uruguayan top division side Penarol.

The 18-year-old will go through quite the culture shock swapping Uruguay for Manchester and Penarol’s minnows (all due respect) for the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

MORE: Ryan Giggs suggests possible new position for Manchester United ace

He appears willing and excited to play with the best, though. His girlfriend Cami Garcia posted a picture of Pellistri playing FIFA on her Instagram story – and Cristiano Ronaldo is back in a Man United shirt.

More Stories / Latest News
Euro giants ready to gamble on transfer of Arsenal misfit Mesut Ozil
Jurgen Klopp provides Sadio Mane injury update after yet another Liverpool scare
‘He wanted to leave’ – Pep Guardiola confirms Man City defender wanted out in the summer

If Pellistri has an ounce of the ability Cristiano has, he’ll do well at Old Trafford. He will be looking to follow in the footsteps of the greats, but that’s quite a task at United, because they’ve had some other-worldly talents over the years.

Thankfully for young Facundo, he has his beautiful girlfriend Cami to help ease the transition into life in England. Don’t they just look adorable together…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@facu_pellistri ??

A post shared by Cami Garci?a (@camibgarciaa) on

More Stories Facundo Pellistri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.