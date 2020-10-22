Video: Pundit fires warning to “sloppy” Manchester United star

Jamie O’Hara has made it clear he’s unimpressed with reports that Mason Greenwood has been having trouble with timekeeping for Manchester United.

This story was reported by the Daily Mail yesterday, with Greenwood supposedly spoken to by the club about this recent issue.

? “It’s unprofessional, especially at a club like Man United.” ? “It’s a learning curve, he is only 19 & he'll make mistakes.” ???? “If you’re sloppy off the pitch he’ll eventually start being sloppy on it.” Jamie O’Hara warns Greenwood to be more professional at #MUFC ? pic.twitter.com/7yaE9t10Q9 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 22, 2020

As seen in the video above, O’Hara warned that Greenwood has to be able to be professional week in, week out if he’s going to make it at Man Utd.

The talkSPORT pundit described this behaviour as “sloppy” as he made it clear Greenwood needs to work on this if he’s really going to fulfil his potential.