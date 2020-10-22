Menu

Video: Pundit fires warning to “sloppy” Manchester United star

Jamie O’Hara has made it clear he’s unimpressed with reports that Mason Greenwood has been having trouble with timekeeping for Manchester United.

This story was reported by the Daily Mail yesterday, with Greenwood supposedly spoken to by the club about this recent issue.

As seen in the video above, O’Hara warned that Greenwood has to be able to be professional week in, week out if he’s going to make it at Man Utd.

The talkSPORT pundit described this behaviour as “sloppy” as he made it clear Greenwood needs to work on this if he’s really going to fulfil his potential.

