Manchester United defender chooses international allegiance ahead of next summer’s Euros

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is determined to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s thinking ahead of next summer’s European Championships, according to the Telegraph.

Wan-Bissaka is uncapped for England, but was called up to the squad back in August of last year. With the defender having to withdraw through injury before making an appearance, his status as an England player is not yet solidified.

As the Telegraph report, he has the option to represent DR Congo – for whom he would no doubt start and receive considerably more international game-time throughout his career.

Wan-Bissaka is up against Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Tripper in the right-back pecking order for England, but it looks as though he’s not throwing in the towel.

The Telegraph claim that the 22-year-old has made his choice and is determined to be an England player. The Man United man will not be switching allegiances anytime soon.

Considering how good Wan-Bissaka was against PSG on Tuesday night, Southgate will definitely have his eye on him. Whether or not he can force his way into the squad remains to be seen.