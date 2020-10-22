It could’ve gone so wrong for Said Benrahma on transfer deadline day, but the talented player eventually got his move from Brentford to West Ham.

Although it appeared that the transfer could’ve collapsed at the last minute, a few tweaks to the deal here and there saw it over the line, and now the player can’t wait to get started for his new club.

Moreover, reports suggesting that there were problems with his medical, which was why the deal was held up, have been rubbished by the player himself.

“Everything is very good,” he said to Telefoot La Chaine, cited by the Daily Star.

“It was just details that needed sorting out. Some results hadn’t come through yet.

“It was either we waited and I didn’t sign or it gets done quickly. That was it, small details, but my health is very, very good.

“[…] There were small details that Brentford and West Ham had to sort out, but it got done and I’m super happy.

“It took time, but it’s over now. I’m 100 per cent at West Ham.”

The east Londoners will no doubt be looking to the attacking midfielder to use his enviable skill set to its fullest effect.

Although David Moyes has to be happy with how his team have responded after a poor opening to the season, the Hammers have ground out results.

Benrahma will give them that bit of culture and skill on the ball to win games with style and panache, which is something they’ve missed at the London Stadium.