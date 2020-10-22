Mesut Ozil thinks he knows the real reason he’s been frozen out at Arsenal

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is reportedly convinced he knows the real reason he’s been frozen out at the Emirates Stadium in recent times.

The German playmaker was once regarded as one of the most important players at the club and indeed one of the finest in Europe in his position.

However, he is now not even in Mikel Arteta’s Premier League squad for the 2020/21 season, in a bizarre turnaround for him at Arsenal.

Ozil feels this may be a move motivated by Arsenal’s commercial interests in China, due to the 32-year-old publicly criticising the treatment of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang province, according to the Daily Mail.

If true, it’s damning on Arsenal, who should surely not be looking to censor their players for taking a stand on issues they care about.

Of course, it remains to be seen if this is in fact the reason behind Ozil being out of the picture, with many likely to argue that the player has no one but himself to blame.

It’s some time now since we saw the best of Ozil, with the attacking midfielder certainly letting his high standards slip a little towards the end of Arsene Wenger’s reign, while he also struggled to impress under Unai Emery.

Despite initially looking like part of Arteta’s plans when he took over, Ozil perhaps again didn’t really do enough to show he’s worth a regular starting spot.

That said, leaving him out of the squad entirely like this also seems a little over the top, so there could be political and financial reasons behind it.