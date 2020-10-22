Photos: Excellent news for Man City as star spotted back in training

Man City have so much strength and quality in the squad that they can never be considered as a one man team, but any side in the world would look worse when Kevin De Bruyne was missing from it.

The Belgian star picked up a knock in the international break and it looked like he could be out for a few weeks, so these images posted on City’s Twitter page make for positive viewing for the fans:

It’s not clear if he’ll be back for the game this weekend, but they’ve got a packed Premier League and Champions League schedule coming up so this is perfect timing for Pep and his men.