Photos: Excellent news for Man City as star spotted back in training

Manchester City
Man City have so much strength and quality in the squad that they can never be considered as a one man team, but any side in the world would look worse when Kevin De Bruyne was missing from it.

The Belgian star picked up a knock in the international break and it looked like he could be out for a few weeks, so these images posted on  City’s Twitter page make for positive viewing for the fans:

It’s not clear if he’ll be back for the game this weekend, but they’ve got a packed Premier League and Champions League schedule coming up so this is perfect timing for Pep and his men.

