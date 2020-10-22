When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally signed his new Arsenal contract, it seemed to be a relief to everyone connected with the club.

The Gabonese striker had more than proved his worth with some important goals, and it soon became clear that Mikel Arteta had wanted to ensure Aubameyang remained part of his plans.

The Spaniard has really given Arsenal an identity again and has the team playing as well as they have in some while, however, the form of his captain may be a concern to Arteta.

He’s not been quite the same player he was during the 2019/20 campaign, and Darren Bent isn’t at all surprised.

“When there were all the contract talks, some of the performances he put in at the back end of last season… absolutely superb,” he told talkSPORT radio, cited by talkSPORT.

“No coincidence that since that new contract the output has been a lot less.

“It’s subconsciously. In his head he’s probably thinking he’s doing the same things but you can tell that the level of performance and even the work rate is slightly downhill.”

At present, Aubameyang’s laissez faire attitude, whilst no doubt mildly annoying to Gunners supporters, hasn’t translated into poor results.

However, despite his lofty status at the club, the Arsenal faithful will waste no time in letting the striker know if he’s not pulling his weight.