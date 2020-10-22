Real Madrid nightmare continues for misfit as prosecutors push for six month jail term for ignoring Covid-19 protocols

Luka Jovic didn’t have a great first season at Real Madrid, but at least it looked like he could have a fresh start this season with a chance to carve out a role in Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

It’s not gone well on the pitch after missing some good chances when he does play, while it’s not a great look when he started for Real during their shock loss to a depleted Shakhtar Donetsk last night.

The problem is that things could get much worse for him, and it’s a story from a few months ago that could come back to bite him.

He got in trouble with the Serbian authorities back in March where he refused to quarantine after going home, while Marca reported that he offered an absolute non apology when confronted where he essentially tried to blame everyone but himself.

He was in the news a lot over the summer in terms of a possible transfer but it looked like this had gone away, but it’s come back and things look pretty serious for Jovic right now:

? ÚLTIMA HORA | Luka Jovic se enfrenta a seis meses de cárcel por violar el confinamiento en el estado de alarma ????? Los fiscales serbios piden seis meses de prisión porque "no cumplió con los protocolos de salud después de su regreso de España" pic.twitter.com/Ev6XiCs6sI — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) October 22, 2020

It’s reported that Serbian prosecutors are pushing for a six month jail term because he ignored the quarantine rules, while you have to think they probably want to make an example out of him for the way he dealt with it too.

History shows that rich people almost never go to prison so it’s likely a decent legal team will help him find some kind of compromise.