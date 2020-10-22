All is not well at the Santiago Bernabeu, and coming directly before an El Clasico clash against Barcelona, that’s bad news for Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane’s side had begun their 2020/21 La Liga campaign in the way that they ended the last championship-winning season.

However, in the space of four days, the sky seems to have fallen in, in Madrid.

A home defeat to Cadiz in the Spanish top-flight could just be brushed aside as one of those games that sometimes befall the big boys.

However, no one is likely to have countenanced on Los Blancos being completely outplayed by Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, particularly given that the Ukrainian’s had a number of players out due to coronavirus.

It was enough to see president, Florentino Perez, blow his top.

According to Don Balon, Perez went down to the dressing room after the game and tore into the team.

French World Cup winner, Raphael Varane, appeared to be the chief reason for his president’s ire, the centre-back seemingly a completely different player without Sergio Ramos alongside him.

Ramos, who was injured against Shakhtar, will need to return against the Catalans or else Real risk ending the week as they began it.