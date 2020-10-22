Kylian Mbappe: Three ways Liverpool could turn once in a generation transfer into reality

Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked with a move to Liverpool. We’ve considered three possible scenarios which could make the unthinkable become reality.

As Le Parisien report, Mbappe could leave PSG next summer, with Liverpool one of two clubs mentioned as a potential destination, alongside Real Madrid, of course.

Although it may seen improbable for Liverpool to pull off what would be one of the biggest transfers of all-time, here’s three ways that we think it could happen.

Cash-in on one of the superstars

Jurgen Klopp would be understandably reluctant to allow either of his two superstars to depart, but in order to pull off a signing of Mbappe’s magnitude, you’re going to have to raise some serious cash.

The BBC reported at the time of the deal that the option to buy in Mbappe’s initial loan to PSG was £165.7M. The Frenchman has gone on to establish himself as one of the world’s best since then, so you could forgive PSG for looking to make a healthy profit, even if the numbers involved are extraordinary.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are the obvious two who Liverpool could consider cashing-in on if they needing to bring funds in order to sign Mbappe. Not because they’re not Liverpool’s two best players – but because they are.

Salah and Mane are both at the peak of their powers, in their late 20s. They would still be able to command a huge transfer fee, but not for much longer. If Real Madrid, who Le Parisien report are also after Mbappe, were to miss out on him, either of the two Liverpool stars could become viable options.

While everyone at Liverpool would no doubt be sad to see either of them walk away considering what they have done for the club over the past few years, swapping one of them out for a younger model in Mbappe, who arguably has a higher ceiling than both, would be good business.

Fire sale of the squad players

Rather than selling one superstar, why not sell five squad players?

Liverpool would rather Mbappe join Salah and Mane in attack than replace one of them, and his arrival alongside the pair would make their frontline the most feared in Europe – with it already being one of them.

The Reds could opt to cash-in on players whose contributions are noted and worthwhile, but whose sacrifice could be necessary if they are going to realistically be able to sign a player of Mbappe’s calibre.

Players who could be listed on the market in this scenario are the likes of Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri.

All of the aforementioned have contributed under Klopp’s reign, but if their departure was needed in order to raise funds to sign Mbappe – would it really keep Liverpool fans up at night?

Transfermarkt lists all five players’ transfer values as follows, with the values linking back to their specific pages as reference: Wijnaldum, £36M; Keita, £36M; Oxlade-Chamberlain, £21.6M; Origi, £14.4M; Shaqiri, £14.4M.

By our maths, that’s a total of £122.4M. That’d go a long way to paying for Mbappe.

Plug the gaps left in the squad with academy players, and if you’re heading into the season with an attack consisting of Mbappe, Salah and Mane – who cares about having quality in depth?