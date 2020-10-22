“Two keepers on the bench” – These fans react to Arsenal’s line-up vs Rapid Vienna and point out further Ozil controversy

Arsenal are probably wishing that they just agreed to pay off Mesut Ozil’s contract at this point, because the amount of grief they are getting over his omission from the team isn’t worth it.

Ozil was left out of the Premier League and the Europa League squads this season so he wasn’t expected to play any part tonight, but there is one glaring thing about this squad selection tonight:

The starting XI looks pretty strong and it will be interesting to watch Thomas Partey from the start, but there is a major issue with two goalkeepers appearing on the bench.

Obviously something utterly catastrophic would need to happen for both of them to get on the pitch, so this must be a bitter blow for Mesut Ozil when he sees this.

There are some suggestions that Matt Macey was included due to the home grown rules in the squad but that will be little consolation for any of the outfield players who have missed out, and the reaction on Twitter has been fairly predictable:

This man would rather two keepers on the bench than saliba or ozil cba — END SARS ?? (@AFCLekan) October 22, 2020

