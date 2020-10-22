Two Real Madrid stars could be sold to Juventus in January after a poor start to the season

If there’s one club in the world that could blow a single result out of all proportion, it would absolutely be Real Madrid.

While most teams would deal with a disappointing home defeat by moving on and getting it out of their system, Real have allowed the home loss to Cadiz to be seen as an absolute disaster.

There’s no doubt that it was a shocking result, while the loss to a depleted Shakhtar Donetsk last night shows that Zidane has some big issues to deal with.

Mundo Deportivo recently reported that Isco and Marcelo have been singled out for having a poor performance in that loss to Cadiz, and it looks like they could be shipped off to Juventus.

That doesn’t come as a surprise with Isco because he’s always being linked with a move and doesn’t seem to fit into Real’s system at all, so he does deserve a chance to go somewhere and shine.

Marcelo would be an interesting one because he’s been one of Zidane’s most trusted players for years, but his age is catching up with him and Juve’s name always comes up if he’s linked with an exit.

It’s even suggested that both could be sold in January, but you do have to wonder if the manager will last that long if the current tend continues.

They play Barca this weekend and a heavy loss there would pile the pressure on Zidane, so his exit could also ruin any chances of the double move to Italy going ahead.

It’s certainly one to keep an eye on.