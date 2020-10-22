Liverpool star reveals Virgil van Dijk’s WhatsApp message before win over Ajax

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed that injured defender Virgil van Dijk sent the team a good luck message on WhatsApp prior to their Champions League win over Ajax.

The Reds won 1-0 away to the Eredivisie giants, with Fabinho slotting in well as a centre-back in Van Dijk’s absence – something Jurgen Klopp’s side might have to get used to in the months ahead.

Van Dijk will no doubt be missed, however, not just for his footballing ability but for his leadership qualities as well, with the Dutchman known to be a big character in the Anfield dressing room.

Despite not playing at the moment, Van Dijk was still keen to send a message to the team ahead of the Ajax game, according to Wijnaldum’s quotes in a report in the Metro.

“He wished us good luck in the group chat on WhatsApp,” Wijnaldum said.

“For me, I don’t think it’s really the right time to speak to Virgil about football because football is not that important.

“I think for him and for me when we speak with each other, the most important thing is his personal life, his rehab and those things.”

Liverpool certainly needed a good result against Ajax after some recent difficulties, with the reigning champions losing 7-2 to Aston Villa in a shock result in the Premier League before a frustrating 2-2 draw with rivals Everton in the Merseyside Derby.