Although they’d gone behind to an early second half Rapid goal in Vienna, it didn’t take Arsenal long to turn the tables on the Austrians.

David Luiz had already drawn the Gunners level, before Mikel Arteta’s decision to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off of the subs bench paid dividends.

Just four minutes after getting back on terms, a wonderful passage of play ended with the Gabonese able to gobble up the easiest of chances directly in front of goal.

Aubameyang produces the goods again ???? Arsenal have turned the game around in just three minutes… pic.twitter.com/bpnDEIySUg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport