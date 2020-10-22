Jose Mourinho will surely be delighted with the way in which his Tottenham team have begun their Europa League tie against LASK.

The north Londoners took an early lead through Lucas Moura, and without really having to get out of second gear, they increased their advantage.

Some wonderful wing play from Sergio Reguilon eventually saw the ball moved out to Gareth Bale, and the Welshman’s pinpoint delivery bamboozled Andres Andrade to a significant enough extent for him to put through his own net.

Pictures from Sport Premium 3 PPV.