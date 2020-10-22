Video: David Luiz drags Arsenal level as he beats the keeper to the ball with a towering header

While you know that David Luiz always has it in him to let you down in a defensive sense, he’s a useful weapon to have in the opposition box.

Arsenal have struggled tonight in Austria and even gifted the hosts an opener, but David Luiz does well here to beat the keeper to the ball and guide it into the net:

It’s poor from the keeper because any touch from Luiz is taking that ball past him, but it’s game on and Arsenal have 20 minutes to find a winner.