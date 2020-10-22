Video: Dreadful mistake from Bernd Leno gifts Rapid Vienna the lead over Arsenal

We’ve seen that Arsenal like to take chances and play out from the back, but it does mean that a goal is almost certain if someone makes a big error.

They trail Rapid Vienna tonight after a moment of hesitation from Bernd Leno, and Fountas drilled it under him to punish the mistake:

A costly defensive mistake from Arsenal ? Bernd Leno loses the ball in his own area and Fountas makes no mistake for Rapid Vienna! Work to do for the Gunners… pic.twitter.com/V2h0eSQmZW — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2020

There’s a slight argument that he’s impeded by another player and that allows the goal, but there’s no foul there and Arsenal find themselves up against it.