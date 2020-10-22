Menu

Video: Liverpool fans reminded that Fabinho can be embarrassed after imperious Ajax display

Fabinho reassured Liverpool fans that they have nothing to worry about at the back last night against Ajax – but Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour wants a word!

The Brazilian was imperious as the Reds kicked off their Champions League campaign with a win and a clean sheet away to Ajax.

Fabinho stepped into the centre of defence in the absence of Virgil Van Dijk, who looks set to be ruled out for some time after suffering an ACL injury against Everton last weekend.

Liverpool fans would have been concerned to have lost Van Dijk for such an extended period, but Fabinho’s performance in Amsterdam will have helped them sleep easier last night.

Their Chelsea counterparts, and Twitter user @Arrizabalager in particular, were quick to remind them that Fabinho is not completely impenetrable, however.

This below clip was shared on Twitter of Chelsea teenager Billy Gimour making light work of taking it past the former Monaco man as the two sides met last season.

Gilmour does look like quite a talent, but take-ons and dribbling are not what he’s renown for. Fabinho can be beaten – and it’s already been proven!

