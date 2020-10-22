Menu

Video: Hat-trick hero Yazici bags stunning effort for Lille

Europa League
It was a night to remember for Lille in the Europa League, and especially for their striker, Yusuf Yazici.

The front man plundered a hat-trick away against Sparta Prague, but the match wasn’t just notable for that fact.

The French side only managed five shots on target in the whole game, but scored from four of them.

Possession stats were almost identical at 51%-49% in favour of the visitors, and Sparta had just one more pass in the game than Lille (491 to 490).

The match will be remembered for this Yazici stunner, however:

