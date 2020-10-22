Video: Jens Petter Hauge seals AC Milan’s victory over Celtic with a fine finish

Jens Petter Hauge had already been making a big name for himself in Norway with Bodo/Glimt, but he managed to earn a move to AC Milan after impressing against them in the Europa League.

He’s still being eased into the team in Italy so European competition might be his best chance to play for now, and he sealed the victory over Celtic tonight with a fine composed finish:

Hauge’s first goal with Milan ? pic.twitter.com/vCFfnJ87IJ — ACM Comps (@CompsACM) October 22, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sport

Shane Duffy has had a few issues in this game where he’s looked horrendously slow at times, but he was completely exposed here and there was too much ground for him to make up.