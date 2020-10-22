Menu

Video: Kemar Roofe seals Rangers victory over Standard Liege with a stunning strike from his own half

Europa League
Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side would’ve gone to Belgium full of confidence after playing Celtic off the park on Saturday, and they’ve come away with another deserved victory.

It’s common to see a breakaway goal late in the game when one team is pushing for an equaliser, but Kemar Roofe cut out the need to complete that breakaway by simply sticking the ball in the net from his own half:

Pictures from BT Sport

It’s not even like the keeper is that far off his line, so this will go down as the early contender to win goal of the tournament.

