Video: Kemar Roofe seals Rangers victory over Standard Liege with a stunning strike from his own half

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side would’ve gone to Belgium full of confidence after playing Celtic off the park on Saturday, and they’ve come away with another deserved victory.

It’s common to see a breakaway goal late in the game when one team is pushing for an equaliser, but Kemar Roofe cut out the need to complete that breakaway by simply sticking the ball in the net from his own half:

That is sensational! ? A moment of magic from Kemar Roofe! ? Rangers are off to the perfect start in Europe! ??? pic.twitter.com/eHykkDWLYu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport

It’s not even like the keeper is that far off his line, so this will go down as the early contender to win goal of the tournament.