On a night when Gareth Bale got his first start in his second spell at Tottenham, it was Lucas Moura who got the north Londoners off to the perfect start in their Europa League tie against LASK.

Another new boy, Carlos Vinicius, was involved in a sparkling build up, and it was the striker who perfectly picked out Moura to fire Jose Mourinho’s side ahead.

It was no more than the hosts deserved after an impressive opening to the game.

