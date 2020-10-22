Video: Persistence pays off for Real Madrid loanee as he gets the first goal of his troubled loan spell

It was expected that Real Madrid loanee Takefusa Kubo would kick on at Villarreal this season, but it’s just not gone to plan so far.

He’s struggled to get into the team and he also managed to get himself sent off at the weekend after coming on as a sub, so it’s good to see that he’s taken his chance from the start tonight to open the scoring:

Pictures from RMC Sport

He plays a nice part in a brilliant team move that finally breaks down, but his persistence pays off and hopefully this kick starts his season.