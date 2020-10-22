Video: Petr Cech looks fit and ready to go in Chelsea training as possible comeback looms

It was always going to be interesting to see how Chelsea decided to replace Kepa this season, but plucking a member of the backroom staff out of retirement didn’t seem to be high on the list of possibilities.

It still looks like Edouard Mendy will be the first choice for now, but everyone was shocked as Petr Cech was listed as a member of the playing squad going into the season.

Some footage has emerged of him in training, and he’s still looking pretty sharp:

??Possible return of Petr Cech? ??'Petr Cech is very fit!' Frank Lampard pic.twitter.com/aYXteEL3d4 — Pedro Mendonça?? (@PedMenCoach) October 21, 2020

Pictures from Chelsea TV

Obviously nobody wants anything to happen to Mendy, but it will be fascinating to see who gets the nod if he’s not available for a game at some point.