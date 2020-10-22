Video: Real Madrid loanee Brahim Diaz scores a nice goal as AC Milan run Celtic’s defence ragged

The biggest problem for Celtic in their loss to Rangers at the weekend was a total lack of cohesion and shape, so it’s not a great surprise that AC Milan have punished that in the first half tonight either.

It’s hard to figure Neil Lennon out because he’s either tactically brilliant or gets it horribly wrong, and it’s clear the three at the back isn’t working for him just now.

They should deal with this breakaway as it’s Theo Hernandez on his own vs three Celtic defenders, but they simply stand off and it’s eventually left for Real Madrid loanee Brahim Diaz to finish it off:

Pictures from BT Sport

Diaz has always shown flashed of ability but he’s never had a fair chance at Man City or Real, so hopefully he gets more opportunities to play with Milan after this.