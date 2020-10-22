Video: Smart finish from Son tops off great night for Tottenham

Jose Mourinho should be more than happy with Tottenham’s performance against LASK in the Europa League.

The north Londoners rarely looked troubled at White Hart Lane, and were comfortable throughout the encounter.

So much so that they barely broke sweat and still managed to plunder three goals.

Lucas Moura and an own goal had given the hosts a 2-0 half-time lead, before Son Heung-min delivered the coup de grace late on with a smart finish.

Son scores, and Spurs are in cruise control… But this goal is all about Carlos Vinicius ? Two delightful assists for the forward this evening! ? pic.twitter.com/D41bnRSEqs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and Sport2.