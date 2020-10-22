Menu

Video: Smart finish from Son tops off great night for Tottenham

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Jose Mourinho should be more than happy with Tottenham’s performance against LASK in the Europa League.

The north Londoners rarely looked troubled at White Hart Lane, and were comfortable throughout the encounter.

So much so that they barely broke sweat and still managed to plunder three goals.

Lucas Moura and an own goal had given the hosts a 2-0 half-time lead, before Son Heung-min delivered the coup de grace late on with a smart finish.

Pictures from BT Sport and Sport2.

More Stories Jose Mourinho Lucas Moura Son Heung-min

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.